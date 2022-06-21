Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock (12419981bu) (L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 7, 2019. The show will broadcast live on CBS. Academy of Country Music Awards 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 07 Apr 2019

Luke Combs might have gotten the best Father’s Day gift ever this year.

On Sunday, June 18, the country music superstar became a first time dad after wife Nicole gave birth to a baby boy.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” wrote Nicole, while sharing a photo of little Tex Lawrence Combs. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up,” Combs wrote on Facebook. “I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

The couple wed in August 2020 after getting engaged in 2018, following two years of dating.