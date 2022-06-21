America’s Got Talent may have discovered the next Billy Joel.
20-year-old Kieran Rhodes earned a standing ovation after his raw and moving performance of his own original song, “Disengage”.
READ MORE: ‘AGT’ Contestant Kristen Cruz Wows The Judges With Her Powerhouse Cover Of ‘I See Red’
“I can tell you’re nervous, but you are a star young man,” gushed Howie Mandel.
“You take it for granted when you see someone playing the piano, but it’s so hard to do and you’re so good at it,” said Heidi Klum.
The Berklee College of Music student will progress through to the next round after getting “yeses” from all three judges.