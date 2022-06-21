America’s Got Talent may have discovered the next Billy Joel.

20-year-old Kieran Rhodes earned a standing ovation after his raw and moving performance of his own original song, “Disengage”.

“I can tell you’re nervous, but you are a star young man,” gushed Howie Mandel.