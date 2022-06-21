Anna Wintour has done something it seemed she would never do: take a selfie.

The Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Condé Nast Global Chief Content Officer, 72, posed for not one, but two selfies with none other than three time Vogue cover model Kim Kardashian on Monday. Kardashian, 41, shared the photos with her 319 million followers on Instagram.

“BOBBSEY TWINS!” the March 2022 cover girl captioned her post, alluding to both her and Wintour’s bob haircuts (Wintour is famous for her bob). In both photos, Kardashian did the famous ‘duck pout’ known and loved by selfie-takers the world over. Wintour, meanwhile, flashed an uncharacteristic smile and a peace sign in one of the pics.

Kim K took the selfies at the Vogue offices in New York where she stopped by after taping an interview for the “Today” show at 30 Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan, journeying five miles south to the fashion bible’s headquarters at One World Trade Center after her sit down with the morning show.

The selfies are noteworthy because in 2014 Wintour famously said she didn’t plan on ever taking one. The editrix made that remark during a “73 Questions” interview for her own publication’s YouTube channel. She even went so far as refusing to take a selfie with the interviewer’s cell phone.

“I’ve never taken a selfie and I don’t plan to start now”, Wintour said at the time.

Ironically, Wintour’s most cherished social event each year, the Met Gala, has become known for delivering some of the best celebrity selfies of all time. The Met Gala ‘celebrity bathroom selfie’ is a staple of the lavish evening, one expected by fans and attendees alike.