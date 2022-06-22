Kate Bush keeps herself to herself, so it’s no surprise she finds her recent comeback “extraordinary.”

The singer recently shot to the top of the official U.K. Singles Chart with her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill”. The track has also climbed numerous charts around the world after appearing on season 4 of “Stranger Things”.

Bush spoke to BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour” about the song’s new-found success, telling presenter Emma Barnett: “It’s just extraordinary. I mean, it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad.”

READ MORE: Kate Bush Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Giving Her 1985 Hit ‘A Whole New Lease On Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bush: ‘The whole world’s gone mad’@katebushmusic joined @emmabarnett to discuss her song #RunningUpThatHill topping the charts 37 years after it was first released. Listen here: https://t.co/5Y8OOvrP2q pic.twitter.com/cAycJOdxBF — BBC Woman's Hour (@BBCWomansHour) June 22, 2022

The musician continued, “What’s really wonderful is that this is a whole new audience who in a lot of cases they’d never heard of me, and I love that.

“The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special,” adding that she’s been a “Stranger Things” fan since the beginning.

READ MORE: Halsey Covers Kate Bush Hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ At 2022 Governors Ball

She said of how the track was used on the show, “I think they put it in a really special place.

“I thought, what a lovely way for (‘Running Up That Hill’) to be used, in such a positive way. As a kind of talisman almost, for Max. I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Bush’s interview comes as it was revealed that she’d replaced Cher to become the oldest female artist to hit No. 1 in the official U.K. Singles Chart.

Bush is now 63, while Cher was 52 when her track “Believe” hit the top spot in 1998.