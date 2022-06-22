Regé-Jean Page is responding to those “Bridgerton” rumours.

The actor, who played Simon Basset before his departure sparked an online frenzy ahead of season 2 of the hit Netflix show, insisted “the papers made that one up” as he shut down the Sun‘s claims from earlier this week.

Page shared a snap of himself hanging out with former co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, at Milan Fashion Week, writing in the caption: “The boys are back in town. ❤️”

He insisted that while the rumours of his return to “Bridgerton” were not true, Page said the pair had “the best catch-up” they’d had in a while with some “truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

Page’s comments come after a source told the Sun of him possibly returning for “Bridgerton” season 3: “Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects.”

They continued, “But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

“Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”