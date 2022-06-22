A cabin in the woods is the perfect site for a mystery.

This week, the trailer arrived for the new sci-fi thriller “Gone in the Night”, starring Winona Ryder, about a woman searching for her missing boyfriend and finding more than she bargained for.

“Upon arriving at a remote cabin in the redwoods, Kath (Ryder) and her boyfriend (John Gallagher Jr.) find a mysterious young couple (Owen Teague and Brianne Tju) already there — the rental has apparently been double-booked,” the official description reads.

“They decide to share the cabin with these strangers. When her boyfriend mysteriously disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed and enlists an unlikely supporter (Dermot Mulroney) with finding an explanation for their sudden breakup–but the truth is far stranger than she could have ever imagined.”

Originally titled “The Cow”, the film is directed by “Homecoming” co-creator Eli Horowitz and co-written with Matthew Derby.

“Gone in the Night” opens in theatres July 15 and on-demand August 2.