Ryan Reynolds is nothing if not candid about his parenting skills.

The 45-year-old “Deadpool” star and father of three sat down for an onstage conversation at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week and talked parenting.

“I’m a parent of three girls. They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes,” Reynolds joked, according to Page Six. “I’m like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap. It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.”

He added that his “brutal mistakes” have given him a lot more insight than his successes in Hollywood and business, a philosophy he’s passing on to his children.

“I used to tell my kids, ‘Don’t waste your mistakes,’” he explained. “When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound.”

Reynolds said that his “parenting mistakes” are some of his favourites, and that goes for his own father’s mistakes.

“He made a lot of mistakes,” the actor laughed. “Some I’m grateful for.”

He also revealed that he walks his daughters — James, Inez, and Betty — to school each morning, but that “Zoom school” during the pandemic was the “tenth circle of hell.”

Reynolds then joked about being triggered by commercials during that pandemic that would talk about “these unprecedented times.”