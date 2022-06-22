Brad Pitt speaks candidly about loneliness, his health, and more in a new interview with GQ.

The actor, who has been promoting his new film “Bullet Train”, tells the magazine how he quit smoking during the COVID-19 pandemic because he realized cutting back wasn’t an option.

Pitt shares, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”

Brad Pitt. Credit: Elizaveta Porodina/GQ

Pitt, whose ex-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 amid a very high-profile split, has been working on his health and hasn’t had a drink in almost six years.

The star shares of spending a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous: “I had a really cool men’s group here [in L.A.] that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the reporter mentions a line from a Rumi poem that Pitt has inked across his right bicep: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

Pitt shares of whether it hints at a certain solitude, “I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.

“What’s that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth.”

The July/August issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands on June 28.