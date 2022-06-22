John Cena is celebrating a major milestone with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for granting over 650 wishes — more than any other celebrity in the charity’s history.

A tweet from WWE, who has been celebrating “Cena Month,” gave the pro wrestler a shout-out for his incredible record-setting accomplishment.

Fellow WWE legend Hulk Hogan and NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon have each granted more than 200 wishes, but no one besides Cena has ever made it past the 300 landmark.

“I just drop everything,” Cena said when he was honoured for granting 500 wishes. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

The 45-year-old actor is Make-A-Wish’s most requested celebrity by wish kids. The foundation helps fulfil children’s wishes, between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18, who are suffering from critical illness.

“The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes,” Cena said in a recent interview. “Many families even stay in touch with the star, expressing their gratitude towards Cena for making their children’s final days special.

“Those are always difficult to read,” he said. “But at the same time, the strength of the parents in sending me a message about how much the time that I spent with their child meant to them, it’s very special.”

Cena granted his first wish in 2002 when he discovered the charity.

“My first Make-A-Wish, I was kind of shuffled — it wasn’t for me, I think the person wanted to meet another superstar,” he previously told People. “But the WWE does a great job of like, ‘Hey, there’s a Make-A-Wish kid in this room. Can you come say hello?’… So, we’re shuttled in and [I] said my hellos and took my pictures and then left. And they’re like, ‘Thank you, Make-A-Wish thanks you.’ I was like, ‘What is Make-A-Wish?’”

After learning about the charity, Cena immediately vowed to always be there for the foundation whenever they had a fan who wanted to meet him. He’s maintained his promise for over two decades and counting.

Earlier this month, Cena went viral for surprising a teenage superfan with Down syndrome who fled Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing war.