Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent health scares have made their marriage stronger.

Justin recently revealed he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has left half of his face paralyzed. The diagnosis came three months after Hailey suffered from a mini-stroke.

“Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a friend of the couple recently told People. “They’re unbreakable.”

“It’s been rough,” a source close to Justin added. “There is nothing he can do to speed up the recovery, so he just has to be patient. He is supposed to take his medications, rest, and eat nutritious food.”

The musician has now had to cancel the remainder of his U.S. “Justice Tour” shows after first revealing he was too sick to perform not long before taking the stage in Toronto earlier this month.

Hailey has been travelling recently while promoting her new skin-care line Rhode but has made sure to “constantly check in on Justin,” the source revealed.

They added, “It’s been very scary for her. Even though she knows he will be fine, it’s definitely been an overwhelming year so far.”

A music source told the publication that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, “will do whatever it takes to help each other.”

“Justin has matured in his marriage,” they said. “Hailey has been a good influence.”

Justin is now looking forward to recovering and getting back on tour in Europe later this summer.

“It’s a setback, but everyone has setbacks; he’s going to move forward and get healthy,” said the couple’s friend. “He’s in good spirits and looking forward in his life and career.”

Dr. Amit Kochhar, director of the Facial Nerve Disorders Program at Providence Saint John’s Health Center’s Pacific Neuroscience Institute, who has not treated Justin, told the magazine of his health issues, “The virus, even if you had it as a child or as a young adult, stays dormant in your body until something triggers it to reactivate.

“Once the nerve that causes movement of the face — lifting your eyebrow, closing your eye, smiling, things like that — becomes inflamed, you get facial paralysis.”

Dr. Scott Stephan, director of Vanderbilt University’s Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery program, insisted that many patients see “significant” improvement after a few weeks of treatment, which usually includes high-dose steroids and antivirals.

“By three months most people would have significant recovery back,” Stephan, who has also not treated the Canadian hitmaker, told the mag.