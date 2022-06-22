Kevin Costner sparked an online frenzy as he appeared on the U.K. morning show “Lorraine” on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old has been promoting his much-loved series “Yellowstone”, in which he plays the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers.

Kevin Costner on “Lorraine”. — Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Despite the show’s huge success, viewers seemed more interested in Costner’s ageless appearance:

Wow Kevin Costner looks amazing 🤩 #lorraine — Lisa lee (@Lisalee28723696) June 22, 2022

#lorraine #kevinCostner oh doesn't he look good.

Lorraine annoying me though rambling.. — Marian (@marian_mc54) June 22, 2022

READ MORE: Academy Award-Winning Actor Kevin Costner Named 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal

During the interview, host Lorraine Kelly questioned Costner about his character on “Yellowstone”.

“I was completely drawn in right from the opening. I don’t want to give too much away, but I was there and it’s all about… the story, isn’t it?”

READ MORE: Kevin Costner Reveals Why He Will ‘Never Forget’ His ‘Bodyguard’ Costar Whitney Houston

Kelly went on, “It’s about relationships. I mean, he is quite something, this man that you play, he’s so powerful and quite intimidating, but there’s a wee bit of a soft centre there, but you’re just drawn in.”

Costner replied, “Yeah, I do know that this story can happen in a city of dysfunctional [families], but this is set out in the middle of America where this work is still being done every day, ranching. It’s not fiction.

“People are up before it gets light and they don’t come home and there’s no weekends off, these animals have to be tended to. People still make a life on horseback in America.”