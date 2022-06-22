You’ve definitely never heard Shawn Mendes like this.

On Wednesday, the first teaser dropped for the upcoming family musical “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, in which the Canadian artist voices a singing croc.

The film brings to life the bestselling children’s book series by Bernard Waber, using a combination of live-action and CGI.

On Instagram, Mendes shared that he is “so proud to be a part” of the film, which features music by “The Greatest Showman” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends,” the official description reads.

“All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar, and great music — living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbour Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.”

Joining Pasek & Paul in writing songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé. Will Speck and Josh Gordon direct the film written by Will Davies.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” opens in theatres October 7.