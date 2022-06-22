Click to share this via email

The terrifying new trailer for “Smile” has been released.

In the teaser, numerous victims bear a “Joker”-like smile before they become the victims of horrific things.

Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon) sees whatever the victims have seen to make them meet a grisly end; the trailer follows her as she tries to make it out alive.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

The synopsis reads, “After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain.

“Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

“Smile” also stars Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, and more.

The flick will be released in time for Halloween, on September 30.