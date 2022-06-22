John Mellencamp is angry about the state of gun control in America.

This week, the singer took to Twitter with a statement calling out the current gun legislation being worked on in the U.S. congress in reaction to the recent massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks,” Mellencamp wrote.

On May 24, 19 fourth grade students and two teachers were killed after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with an AR-15 assault-style rifle.

“What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life?” Mellencamp continued. “Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this… politicians don’t give a f**k about you, they don’t give a f**k about me, and they don’t give a f**k about our children. So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”

The bill currently in the U.S. Senate appears to have enough support for passage increases some restrictions on gun purchases in the country, including expanding background checks for people aged 18-21, though many do not feel it goes far enough.

Along with Mellencamp, many other celebrities have called for stricter gun control legislation, including Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend and Cari B.