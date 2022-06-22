Natalie Portman went all out to get ready for “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The actress stars as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the upcoming flick, with her telling Variety how preparing for the role was the complete opposite to 2010’s “Black Swan”.

Portman shares of having to bulk up, “On ‘Black Swan’, I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge — and also a state of mind as a woman.”

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman Bring The Action In New ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer

She says of the reaction to her ripped physique, “To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this.’

“When you’re small — and also, I think, because I started as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that.”

The star goes on to talk about pay equity, using the World Cup as an example: “It’s rare to have this side-by-side comparison where people are doing exactly the same thing and have the same employer and that their success is objective.

“You can see who wins the World Cup, who doesn’t win, how many games, how many goals. It’s quite statistically objective.”

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Talks ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ And His Future In The MCU

Elsewhere in the interview, Portman reveals how her children encouraged her to sign onto the latest “Thor” flick: “I feel like it’s the phase of my career where I’m really trying to just impress my kids.

“My 5-year-old and my 10-year-old were so enthralled by this process, getting to visit the set and see me dressed up in a cape. It made it really cool.

“You know, it’s very rare that my kids are like, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually, it’s quite the opposite.”