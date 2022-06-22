Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are entering the NFT and Metaverse sphere with a plan focused on inclusivity.

Reeves and Grant have been announced as advisers to the Futureverse Foundation. The project encourages artists, particularly those from disadvantaged communities, to create works for these new platforms.

“I am honoured to be joining Non-Fungible Labs’ efforts in co-operation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally,” Reeves said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Grant posed big questions for the long-term impacts of NFTs and the Metaverse.

“I feel like the Futureverse Foundation is a proposal,” said Grant. “If we do have this opportunity of building a new economy of [cultural] exchange, how do we? It’s new for all of us to be thinking about the partnerships between the art world, Hollywood and tech coming together in this really beautiful way.”

“What’s actually happening is a rethinking of not just currency, but of what an object that can be shared is. Does it have physicality? Does it have value? Who gives it that? Inadvertently, the foundation is causing a re-evaluation of Western art, of practices based in colonialism, of all these questions.”