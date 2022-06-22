Gloria Estefan had a few things to say about those Jennifer Lopez/Shakira 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show comments on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Estefan was also asked to perform at the show, but she’s glad she turned it down after Lopez insisted she could have filled the short set time herself.

Estefan, who has performed as part of the halftime show in 1992, 1995, and 1999, said of Lopez’s remarks in her “Halftime” documentary: “Look, this is the bottom line: You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set.

“So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack in as much as possible,” adding that the pair “killed it.”

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez perform at the 2020 Super Bowl “Halftime Show”. Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

The Cuban-American singer then joked, “OK, imagine what J.Lo would have said if I would have been a third [performer]!

“I literally would come and ‘Shake Your Body’ [‘Conga’] [then] out. It was their moment. I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.”

In “Halftime”, Lopez was shown dealing with the NFL after the league’s decision to make Shakira a co-headliner for the show, which Lopez’s manager Benny Medina called an “insult.”

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Lopez said, “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” after explaining how 12 minutes plus an extra minute or two was just not enough time for them both to sing their songs.