Production has started on “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”.

Series star and writer Nia Vardalos shared the exciting news on Instagram.

In the video, Vardalos gave fans a preview of the film set, showing the streets of Athens, where they are currently filming.

READ MORE: Nia Vardalos & ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Cast Reunite To Honour Late Co-Star Michael Constantine

In another huge reveal, she announced the film would have a new director.

“I wanna teach you your first greek word which is ‘σκηνοθέτης’ and what that means is ‘director’, and guess who the director is? It’s me!” she explained excitedly.

This film marks her second directorial feature since “I Hate Valentine’s Day” in 2009.

READ MORE: Michael Constantine, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Actor, Dead At 94

The original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” was released in 2002 with a screenplay by Vardalos. It won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It was directed by Joel Zwick.

While details for the third film have been kept under wraps, Vardalos shared in an earlier Instagram post that the late Michael Constantine would not be returning for the sequel.

“He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on,” she recalled when they asked about filming prior to his death.