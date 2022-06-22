Bill Nye is a married guy!
Nye and author Liza Mundy tied the knot last month at, appropriately, the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., according to People.
The newlyweds wrote their own vows for the ceremony. Robert Picardo, who portrayed the Doctor on “Star Trek”, served as the officiant for the wedding. Nye, 66, embedded blue stones belonging to his father in his cufflinks. Mundy, 61, wore a jewelled belt with her sleeveless gown.
Mundy and Nye first connected over email. Nye reached out to Mundy after she mentioned his cryptanalyst mother Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye in her book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.