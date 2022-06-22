Click to share this via email

This is one summer camp you want to avoid.

On Wednesday, Blumhouse released the first teaser for the upcoming conversion camp horror film “They/Them”, starring Kevin Bacon.

“When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Bacon) – they are promised a ‘new sense of freedom’ by the end of the week,” the official description reads. “But as the counsellors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.”

As Whistler welcomes the teens to the camp, he announces, “This is a safe space, for everyone,” but it quickly becomes clear how unsafe things really are.

Along with clips of classic summer camp activities, the teaser also uses a slash split-screen effect to give glimpses of the horror in store.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan and produced by Jason Blum, the film also stars Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch and Austin Crute.

“They/Them” premieres on Peacock in the U.S. on August 5.