Kelly Clarkson is calling out for anyone to listen.

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened with a moving cover of Demi Lovato’s single “Anyone”.

“Nobody’s listening to me, nobody’s listening,” Clarkson sang, absolutely belting out the chorus. “Anyone, please send me anyone/Lord is there anyone?”

Clarkson was accompanied by a pianist for the performance of the song, which was originally released in 2020, and featured on Lovato’s 2021 album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over.

The song was the first Lovato released following her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and was actually recorded just days before the overdose occurred.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020, Lovato said of the song, “You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl.”

She added at the time, “I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t. And I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’ I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me definitely knew what I was singing for. I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact.”

Lovato’s next album Holy Fvck, is set for release August 19.