Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are joining forces to make a new movie.

The pair were spotted on set of “Without Blood” near The Colosseum in Rome on June 22.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. Photo: Backgrid

Jolie is directing the movie, which is based on Alessandro Baricco’s best-selling novel.

According to Variety, the film takes place in the aftermath of conflict and explores “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie Of Harming Him By Selling Stake In Wine Business To Russian Oligarch

Hayek is set to star alongside Demian Bichir.

Jolie was seen wearing white linen trousers and a linen top, paired with Valentino slides and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hayek was seen in costume wearing a black velvet dress.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Visits Ukrainian City Of Lviv To Support Nation During Russian Invasion

The project is the first collaboration for Jolie and Hayek since the pair of A-listers starred together in Marvel’s “Eternals”.