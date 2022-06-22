Click to share this via email

Kacey Musgraves celebrates the love between Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

Musgraves released the music video for “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on Tuesday. The song’s visuals feature snippets from the “Elvis” biopic starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla. The song is one of 36 featured on the film’s official soundtrack.

“The paired visual for the track depicts the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s timeless love, told with footage from the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film,” a press release explains.

Other notable songs from the “Elvis” movie soundtrack include “The King and I” by Eminem and CeeLo Green, “Vegas” by Doja Cat, “If I Can Dream” by Maneskin and “Cotton Candy Land” by Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak, plus numerous songs by Elvis.

“Elvis” premieres in theatres on June 24 and also stars Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kelvin Harrison Jr.