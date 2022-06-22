JoJo Siwa experiences a whole new world in her upcoming Facebook Watch series “JoJo Goes”.

The series gives the world “a glimpse behind the glitter into JoJo’s evolving adult life,” according to a press release.

“A childhood spent in the spotlight has kept JoJo busy, but in each episode JoJo will have an opportunity to take on new experiences that she’s always wanted to do. JoJo’s bows have found a new home, dancing shoes are traded for combat boots, and the only twirling and spinning involved is JoJo’s head trying to remember doctor codes and steps to save a patient’s life!”

The premiere episode is titled “JoJo Goes to Pride!” marking the first time the LGBTQ+ star has attended the Pride parade in West Hollywood.

“JoJo Goes” premieres on Thursday, June 23 at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Guests appearing on the show include Olympian Misty May-Treanor and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson. The eight episode series will air once a week.