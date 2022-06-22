Justin Timberlake is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The star, who recently performed at DC’s Something in the Water Festival on Saturday, found his dance performance being critiqued online.

Timberlake gave an attempt at the popular Beat Ya Feet dance from the area, but fumbled with his steps. His mistakes didn’t escape the eye of social media users who took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

america tried to ruin Janet Jackson for this man pic.twitter.com/OnN5HHFrze — alex (@alex_abads) June 19, 2022

One user compared his moves to another dance entirely, writing, “Not the audience screaming crying and throwing up over an Irish jig”, while another questioned his choice of footwear, tweeting, “Are those Skechers?”

The singer seemed to take the jokes in good humour, and posted an “apology” for his dance moves in his Instagram Stories.

“I wanna apologize to you for two reasons,” he addressed the camera while wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants. “Here and here.”

Timberlake pointed to his two feet and began to berate them.

“I had a long talk with both of them, individually,” he continued. “‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.'”

Joking, he added, “Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe.”

He concluded his video by promising to do better.

“I’m gonna focus on these two guys right here and get them right. Love you all,” he said.

Timberlake was happy to make fun of himself, as well, as he shared videos of other people imitating his dance moves in his next stories.

One dancer copied his attire from the concert, performing the dance with exaggerated moves and wrote “Nailed It”. Another video featured a little girl imitating the dance with the words “She did it better than JT 😭😭” which Timberlake responded to with “I don’t disagree 🤣”.