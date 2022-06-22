Brad Pitt is looking back on the time he became “obsessed” with finding “buried treasure” at his property in Provence, France.

The actor purchased Château Miraval with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Pitt Say They Still ‘Love’ Each Other In Goop Interview

In a new interview with GQ, the Pitt recalled how he was approached by a man who claimed that the estate had millions of dollars in gold buried on the grounds, dating back to the medieval era.

“I got obsessed,” admitted the Oscar winner. “Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all.”

The “Bullet Train” star even bought radar equipment to help him with his hunt.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Talks Attending Alcoholics Anonymous, His Struggles With Loneliness & More In Candid ‘GQ’ Interview

“Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold,” he continued.

Ultimately, it turned out that Pitt was being conned by the man, who was actually “seeking money for some kind of radar company, an investment opportunity.”

It was “pretty foolish in the end,” he added. “It was just the hunt that was exciting.”