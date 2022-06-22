Yeardley Smith is speaking out about her battle with bulimia in a candid new interview.

The actress, who has played Lisa Simpson in “The Simpsons” for 34 years, discussed her body image issues and self-esteem struggles while joining in on the latest episode of the “Allison Interviews” podcast.

“I had an eating disorder for twenty-four years, from the time I was fourteen until I was thirty-nine,” said the 57-year-old star.

Smith looked back on the breaking point that finally pushed her to seek help when she was on the verge of turning 40.

“I remember thinking, ‘I can’t turn forty and still be binging and puking my brains out, I can’t’,” she recalled. “So I sort of pulled up my socks and said, ‘Alright, I need some actual help. I’ve been telling myself I can do this on my own forever, and obviously I can’t.’”

Smith entered a program, but it was another two or three years before she stopped being afraid of food.

“Now I feel like food is actually good,” she continued. “I’m not afraid of food. Although there are a couple of trigger foods that I really stay away from.”

The Emmy-winner also looked back on recording an episode of “The Simpsons” with Lady Gaga.

“That was pretty extraordinary,” she remembered. “She came to the studio and I got to stand next to her…. She was so gracious, kind, humble, and beautiful. I just so enjoyed that.”