SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains spoilers for the series finale of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

“Star Wars” fans were treated to a major unexpected cameo in the first season finale of the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

Despite previously stating that he would not be appearing in the series, Liam Neeson popped up in episode 6 of the “Star Wars” spinoff series, reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s mentor, Qui-Gon Jinn. Qui-Gon died at the hands of Darth Maul in “The Phantom Menace”, though he appeared again as a ‘Force ghost’ in “Attack of the Clones” (2002), a disembodied voice in “The Rise of the Skywalker” (2019), and as a voice on the animated series, “The Clone Wars” (2008).

Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, has been calling on Qui-Gon all season long to appear and give him guidance. Kenobi’s prayers are finally answered after he returns from meeting a young Luke Skywalker and heads into the desert on Tattooine. There he sees Qui-Gon walking a path just ahead of him.

“Well, took you long enough,” Qui-Gon says to Kenobi. “I was beginning to think you’d never come,” Kenobi replies. “I was always here, Obi-Wan,” Qui-Gon tells him. “You just were not ready to see. Come on. We’ve got a ways to go.” The old Jedi master then heads off even deeper into the desert with Obi-Wan following right behind him until the ghost of Qui-Gon evaporates into thin air.

Fans were thrilled to see Neeson show up as Qui-Gon on the series. “I am going to violently sob,” one person tweeted. “[N]o no no you don’t understand, this means so much to prequel fans,” another wrote. “LIAM NEESON LOOKS SO GOOD BACK AS QUI GONN,” an enthusiastic fan added. One Twitter user, perhaps best described as a Qui-Gon stan, commented, “AFTER 23 YEARS, MY FAVORITE PREQUEL ERA JEDI IS BACK!! LIAM NEESON AS QUI-GON JINN OMG!!”

Neeson’s cameo on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is particularly remarkable because he told Jimmy Kimmel last June that he hadn’t been approached to join the series. “I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series,” Neeson said at the time. When Kimmel asked him if we would join the show in some way, even if just for a cameo, the actor replied, “No, I don’t think so… I haven’t been approached. They don’t have enough money.”

#obiwankenobi spoiler liam neeson was just doing his best impression of andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/blXd1Ibf05 — peanut | KENOBI FINALE (@REYSKYGOAT) June 22, 2022

Kimmel, however, wasn’t buying it. “The thing is, you’re such a good actor, you could easily be lying and we would have no idea,” Kimmel said, rather prophetically. Kimmel had not reacted to the news of being had by Neeson at the time this article was posted.

Neeson will be taking on the role of Qui-Gong at least one more time, voicing the character on the upcoming animated show, “Tales of the Jedi.” His son, Micheál Richardson, will voice a younger version of the character.