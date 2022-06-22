Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are calling it quits…for now. A source tells ET that the pair, who were first romantically linked in June 2020, have split, but could get back together.

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths,” one source shared, while another said that the two “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

While Jenner and Booker have kept their relationship relatively private, they had gone more public with their love in the last year, with Booker accompanying Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Italy just last month.

Prior to that, the pair was spotted on double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. The 26-year-old model was also often seen sitting courtside supporting her man at basketball games. Jenner and Booker even gave the world a glimpse of their love life via social media.

In April, Jenner, who has often spoken about her decision to keep her love life private, opened up about her relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting The Kardashians.

“Of course [I do]. I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” Jenner said when asked if she watches Booker’s games. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

A month prior, Booker spoke about being with Jenner and addressed whether it was hard to have the spotlight on both his professional and private life.

“I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now, the Phoenix Suns guard told WSJ. Magazine.

Adding, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

In January, a source told ET that the couple’s relationship was “in a really great space.”

“They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It’s serious for sure,” the source said at the time, adding that the pair’s relationship has been easy.

“They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that,” continued the source. “Kendall’s family loves Devin and think he is super talented. They think he is just the type of guy that Kendall needs. He is athletic, sweet, fun and still a gentleman.”

