Amy Schumer is explaining why she let go of her doula following the birth of her baby boy, Gene.

Penn Badgley’s wife, Domino Kirke, was the comedian’s doula throughout her first pregnancy.

While Joining in on the latest episode of Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast, Schumer explained, “The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to [Domino], after I had Gene, I was recovering from a c-section. Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. And she’s so just lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member.”

Looking back on the insecurities she felt at the time, Schumer continued, “I just felt so vulnerable. I was like, I can’t have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out. I just didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, I think you can’t come anymore.”

Schumer welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer in May 2019.