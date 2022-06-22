Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attending the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary by renewing their marriage vows.

Aaron, 31, and his wife Sam, 54, met on the set of Sam’s 2009 John Lennon biopic “Nowhere Boy.” At the time she was 42 and Aaron was 18. They announced their engagement later that same year and married in 2012 in Somerset, England.

The happy couple held a gathering for their vow renewal on Tuesday, the Summer Solstice, that was attended by dozens of their friends. Both Aaron and Sam memorialized the special day by posting on Instagram.

“Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary,” Aaron captioned a romantic photo of him and his wife kissing. “We renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!”

“A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both,” he added. “[W]e are blessed beyond belief.”

“Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!” the actor wrote.

For her part, Sam was more terse albeit just as amorous. “10 glorious years,” she wrote in her Instagram caption accompanying two photos of the pair during their vow renewal party, the first photo showing them being toasted by all their guests as they kiss atop a table, and the second showing the couple dance the night away in matching suits amid purple disco lights.

“My incredible husband,” Sam continued, “father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you.” She concluded with, “love conquers all.”

Continuing the love-fest, both Aaron and Sam shared more photos from the special day along with a throwback snap on their Instagram stories. Check them out below.

