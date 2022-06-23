Click to share this via email

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie definitely looked the part as they were pictured on the set of the upcoming “Barbie” movie in Los Angeles.

The pair, who are playing Barbie and Ken in the eagerly anticipated flick, were seen sporting matching neckerchiefs and cowboy hats.

Ryan Gosling pictured filming “Barbie”. Credit: APEX / MEGA

Margot Robbie pictured filming “Barbie”. Credit: APEX / MEGA

Gosling donned a black cowboy ensemble, complete with white fringe detail on his shirt, while Robbie wore a hot pink outfit.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pictured filming “Barbie”. Credit: APEX / MEGA

The snaps come after the first official photo of Gosling as Ken was revealed.

The promo shot showed the Canadian actor wearing an open denim vest, jeans and white Ken boxers, with platinum hair and a very orange tan.

Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes shared the photo on her Instagram, posting:

Warner Bros. had previously released the first photo of Robbie as Barbie, showing her in her iconic hot pink sports car.

“Barbie”, which also stars Simu Liu, Nicola Coughlan, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon, hits theatres on July 21, 2023.