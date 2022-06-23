A stunning new portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed the week of his 40th birthday.

The artwork, which is the first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.

Prince William, Kate Middleton in first official portrait. Credit: Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

The picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire. William and Kate were on hand for the grand unveiling on Thursday.

Kate wears a dazzling green dress in the artwork, which she wore during a trip to Dublin in 2020, among other engagements.

Members of the public will be able to view the artwork at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum for an initial period of three years, after which it will be exhibited in other community spaces and galleries around Cambridgeshire.

The painting will also be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for a short time in 2023 to mark the gallery’s reopening.

While on display at the Fitzwilliam, the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund “will continue to work with the museum to ensure the portrait is used as a means of encouraging children and young people of all backgrounds from across the county to take an interest in art in all its forms,” a press release stated.

“The Fitzwilliam Museum has an international reputation for the quality of its learning and inclusion programs, working with Early Years providers, local schools and community outreach programs to maximize impact and enrich the lives of young people and their families.”

Artist Coreth shared, “It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified.

“As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”