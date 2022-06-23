Taika Waititi had a secret to tell on Wednesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

The New Zealand movie-maker admitted he stole from “The Hobbit” director Peter Jackson when he was making the low-budget 2014 movie “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Jackson, a fellow director from New Zealand, had just finished filming the second movie in the franchise, “The Desolation of Smaug”.

Waititi told Colbert, “When I did ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, when Jemaine [Clement, the film’s co-writer and star] and I were shooting that, we didn’t have much money to do that film, and ‘The Hobbit’ had just wrapped.

“And, so, our production designer — man, I don’t know if I should tell this. OK, but I will. Our production designer, in the dead of night, took his crew to ‘The Hobbit’ studios and stole all of the dismantled, broken-down green screens and took all of the timber, and we built a house.”

He added, “I have never talked to Peter Jackson about this. I don’t know if he knows.

“I like telling it at parties, that story. But I don’t know if he actually knows.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waititi spoke about directing the next “Star Wars” movie, and his latest film “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.