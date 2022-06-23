Heidi Klum is already planning her Halloween costume.

The model and “America’s Got Talent” judge, known for her epic Halloween parties and impressive costumes, has already begun prepping for the return of her annual bash, since having to cancel the 2020 and 2021 parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klum posted a video to her Instagram on Thursday where she is seated in a robe with her hair pulled back in a hairnet. In the clip, set to the background music of the “Nightmare Before Christmas”‘s “This Is Halloween,” Klum pulls off the robe as someone moves around her, seemingly taking a 3-D scan of her body.

“… And so it begins,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#heidihalloween2022.”

The so-called Queen of Halloween has been nailing her Halloween costumes with extensive, intricate detailing for two decades. This year, the star seems to be planning ahead extra early, with four months to prepare, topping her 2013 costume prep which began in July. In 2019, Klum began working on her costume two months in advance for her spectacular 20th annual party.

While appearing on the “The Tonight Show” in March, Klum confirmed that the party will “definitely [be] back on” this year.