The world of “Wonder” is back to share an empowering message of courage.

Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson star in “White Bird: A Wonder Story”, based on the novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio.

The trailer, released Thursday, picks up a few years after 2017’s “Wonder” as it follows Julian (Bryce Gheisar) at his new school.

“Right now, I’m just trying to fit in. It’s kinda been my motto ever since I left my old school,” he tells Mirren.

“Julian, you did not leave your old school. You were expelled for being cruel to another boy,” she replies.

Helen Mirren as Grandmère in “White Bird: A Wonder Story” – Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Julian’s grandmother, played by Mirren, shares her own story of struggle and sacrifice as a Jewish girl in Nazi-occupied France who is saved by the kindness of a physically impaired boy.

She recounts the story of her own childhood, as a young Grandmere (Ariella Glaser), meets a boy, played by Orlando Schwerdt.

“I didn’t even know his name, but we had one thing in common, one crucial thing: We had both seen how much hate people are capable of,” Mirren narrates.

Ariella Glaser as Sara in “White Bird: A Wonder Story” – Photo: Larry Horricks

Gillian Anderson as Vivienne in White Bird: A Wonder Story. — Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Anderson plays the mother of the boy who risks everything to protect the girl.

“Finding Neverland” director Marc Forster is set to direct the new feature.

When asked about the movie, he told People he “was instantly drawn to this story about the power of hope and friendship in the midst of strife, themes I felt audiences could experience together in such a significant way.”

“White Bird: A Wonder Story” his theatres on October 14.