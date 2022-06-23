Nicola Peltz Beckham had a magical wedding with husband and best friend Brooklyn Beckham.

Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, tied the knot in April. Despite all the stress of planning and executing the big day, there was one motivating factor that kept Peltz calm.

Nicola Peltz Beckham — Photo: Ellen von Unwerth for Tatler

“I had the best day. I just kept thinking, I’m marrying my best friend,” Peltz tells Tatler for its August 2022 issue, “and that’s all that matters.”

Peltz and Beckham have no plans to live in London at the moment but she won’t shut the door on anything.

“I would say no, but you never know,” she says. “Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family.”

Speaking of family, Peltz and Beckham are comfortable relying on each other’s parents.

“Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet,” Peltz says. “I watch him call my dad and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”

The “Cookin’ with Brooklyn” series they produced during the pandemic has done wonders for Beckham’s confidence.

Nicola Peltz Beckham — Photo: Ellen von Unwerth for Tatler

“Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day,” Peltz shares. “I said, ‘This is what you love.'”

The August issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on Thursday, June 30.