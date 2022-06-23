Click to share this via email

“Yellowstone” is loved around the world, but Kevin Costner’s late father didn’t think it was a good idea at first.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg, cast members Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser chatted about the success of the show.

Talking about fans’ responses, Costner shared, “My dad passed away this year, my mom too within months of each other, took a big interest in my career, and he said ‘You’re gonna lose your audience, fella.’

“He said, ‘That is a naughty show.’ And he said, ‘They’re gonna drift away, son… you mark my words, that’s naughty.'”

Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, laughed, “He was not wrong about that.”

However, ever since “Yellowstone”s premiere in 2018, Costner’s dad changed his tune.

Costner said, “Two years later, he’s going, ‘The nurses wanna know how it ends, and they just love [the show].’

“And he just forgot about that other prediction.”

“Yellowstone” follows a ranching family in Montana as they face off against others encroaching on their land.

See more from the interview in the clip above.