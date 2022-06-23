Nathan Fillion has had many positive experiences with Joss Whedon.

Allegations against Whedon, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator and “Justice League” director, were published in January by New York Magazine. Whedon had previously been accused of toxic workplace behaviour by Gal Gadot, Charisma Carpenter, and Ray Fisher.

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention ‘Firefly’. I had an entirely – that was not my experience with that man,” Fillion said on the “Inside of You” podcast, according to Variety.

“I mean, listen, by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that…. I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second.”

Fillion and Whedon worked together on “Buffy”, “Firefly”, “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog”, and “Much Ado About Nothing”.