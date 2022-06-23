Luann de Lesseps is weighing in on the controversy between Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley.

De Lesseps stopped by SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” with host Amy Phillips on Wednesday. Gunvalson and Medley have been feuding over their homes ahead of season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

“I think that Dorinda has a gorgeous house and I’m surprised that she would comment on her house, but of course, it’s in the middle of nowhere,” de Lesseps said. “‘Cause guess what? That’s what we wanna be, is on vacation, away from people.

“I mean, I’d love to see the price tag for her house compared to Dorinda’s house. Let’s put it that way… I like Vicki, don’t get me wrong, but I just feel like her comments were outta place, you know?”

Season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premieres on Thursday.