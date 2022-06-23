Denise Richards is following suit with her daughter, Sami Sheen.
Richards launched an OnlyFans on Thursday. The decision comes after her 18-year-old daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, joined the platform.
Charlie was initially critical of Sami’s decision but now stands as a “united parental front” with Richards.
Richards is charging $25 a month for her OnlyFans and has only posted one photo at the time of this writing. Sami charges $19.99 a month for her OnlyFans content.