Denise Richards is following suit with her daughter, Sami Sheen.

Richards launched an OnlyFans on Thursday. The decision comes after her 18-year-old daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, joined the platform.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week,” Richards previously wrote. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices — I did “Wild Things” and Playboy — [and] quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.

Charlie was initially critical of Sami’s decision but now stands as a “united parental front” with Richards.

Richards is charging $25 a month for her OnlyFans and has only posted one photo at the time of this writing. Sami charges $19.99 a month for her OnlyFans content.