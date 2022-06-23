Breakups can be a beautiful experience. Just ask Tobey Maguire‘s ex, Jennifer Meyer, who says she can say that, mean it and still have a loving relationship with the “Spider-Man” star thanks to the universe having her back.

The 45-year-old jewelry designer made the declaration during a recent interview with Erin and Sara Foster on their “World’s First Podcast“. While talking about building trust in letting go and trusting the universe, Meyer offered her very own anecdote and how it has helped blossom her relationship with Maguire.

“For me, personally, you know, it was like, Sara was there since, you know the day I met my husband, right? I actually really started dating him because of Sarah,” Meyer said. “I mean, truly, so she was there from day one to the day we broke up, right? And in that moment, I was able to make a conscious decision about how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple for our children, for all of these things, and really, it’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup. I mean, I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.”

In a joint statement to ET, Maguire and Meyer announced back in October 2016 that they were separating after nine years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by ET, Meyer filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2020. The divorce has not been finalized, but the exes — who share 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, and 13-year-old son, Otis — are more than just amicable. They’re practically best friends.

In fact, two years after their split, Maguire attended the launch of Meyer’s jewelry boutique in Los Angeles to show his support, and they’ve been spotted at numerous events since. Meyer won’t pretend that remaining on friendly terms has been easy. Far from it. But she’s proud of the fact they’ve put in the necessary work to make the separation a seamless transition.

“It was a choice and it was trusting in like, the universe has got our back,” Meyer continued on the podcast. “But let me tell you something, the work is a motherf**ker. I’m not gonna lie, and we did a lot of work to stay on track to stay a family. But now we talk about our significant others and ‘Hey, you got the kids? I’m going for a weekend away.’ You know what I mean? Now it’s like, anything, or I mean, ‘Hey, I’m having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.’ Like, we’re able to get through it, but it all goes back to the universe has your back, like, if you stay on track, if you do the work.”