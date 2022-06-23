Ceaser Emanuel won’t be returning to “Black Ink Crew: New York” after next season.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for VH1 told TMZ that the tattoo artist and reality star has been fired from the show after a video of him allegedly abusing dogs appeared online.

“We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,” the spokesperson said. “Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Sources told TMZ that production on the 10th season has been left open in order for the show to properly address the situation on the air, with reports saying producers found the video appalling.

The video, which surfaced on Wednesday and was captured by a security camera outside, appears to show Emanuel beating and abusing dogs.

“I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset,” his co-star Donna Lombardi said, sharing the clip on social media, adding a call for the network to fire him. “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”

Emanuel had starred on the show, which follows the operations of one of his shops, Black Ink Tattoo in Harlem, since it first launched in 2013.