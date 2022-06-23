“Bridgerton”‘s Simone Ashley had some arguably peculiar sex education to prepare her for on-screen intimacy.

The actress, 27, did an interview with the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope” that was released on Tuesday in which she discussed the sexual intimacy workshops she attended while working on the Netflix series “Sex Education” to help her prepare for her more amorous scenes.

“In ‘Sex Education’, we had like a sex intimacy workshop where we completely broke the ice, and you know, anything that was said, it was the most embarrassing or the most vulnerable, but it was a safe, intimate space,” Ashley recounted. “And we explored the movement of different animals to kind of portray different paces or different sexualities or how sensual something could be. For example, we look to how snails mate, and when snails mate, they actually produce a plasma that intertwines.”

“So if it was a really sensual, slow kind of scene, we’d be like, ‘Oh, it’s like the snail'”, she added. “And it’s super like the plasma, like falling like honey. So we would make it about that or how dogs mate or chimpanzees mate. It’s very fast-paced and a different kind of style. So this kind of scene, we’re going to make it very funny and quirky and just silly, and let’s think of like, this animal.”

Ashley described how sex scenes are treated “like a dance” and that the intimacy coordinators on “Sex Education” were “amazing”, helping the actors portray the “awkward, embarrassing, but also very normal” sexual experiences teenagers have.

“You’re making sure that you’re protected and feel safe,” she continued. “You’re doing the same for whoever you’re working with, and your costar and you really have to trust one another. And I definitely found that within ‘Bridgerton.'” Ashley also said that she and costar Jonathan Bailey were “very heard and taken care of” on the set of the Netflix costume soap drama.

Unfortunately for “Sex Education” fans, Ashley won’t be returning for the popular series’ upcoming fourth season. “I get asked that all the time,” she told U.K. talk show This Morning back in April. “No, I’m a ‘Bridgerton’ girl now,” she added, nodding towards her return to the Ton in season 3. In March, she told Teen Vogue, “I’m so excited to step into season 3 with Johnny and to continue Kate and Anthony’s love story.”