Anna Faris is getting candid about her body image issues.

This week, the “Mom” star appeared on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea…” podcast, and opened up about her “slow growth” accepting love from others.

READ MORE: Anna Faris Has Some Practical Advice About Marriage For Her 8-Year-Old Son

“I was terrified that I wasn’t a good lover, especially when I was younger,” she said. “I was so self-conscious of my body. I didn’t want anybody to see it, but I would dance on the edges of it. I wanted to be desired desperately.”

Faris continued, “My mom never complimented my physical appearance. I was such a late bloomer — I had chubby cheeks, I wore headgear for f**king years. I think my parents did that to me because they wanted me to stay a virgin … That was one of the struggles in my life for sure.”

She also revealed that her eagerness to please and wanting to be desired by men led her to change her body.

“I just got fake boobs and bleached my hair. That was my strategy,” she said, adding that even as an actress, she has trouble accepting praise about her appearance.

“In Hollywood, if you’re at a thing and everybody looks beautiful and someone is like ‘I think you look so beautiful,’ I can’t absorb that very well. It’s a little too much.”

She says that since her second divorce, from Chris Pratt in 2018, “it’s been easier” to accept love, but adds, “I still kinda struggle with it.”

READ MORE: Anna Faris Describes The ‘Immediate Kind Of Intimacy’ She Experienced With Fiancé Michael Barrett

Also on the podcast, Faris talks about co-parenting new husband Michael Barrett’s two kids.

“Being a stepmom… I’m still learning. I really am,” she says. “I felt at first I wanted to be kinda like this wild, new, reckless person in their lives, because I was also going through a divorce.”

Looking back on her first divorce, from actor Ben Indra in 2008, Faris “there is this kind of shift that happens” after a divorce. “It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody I didn’t recognize. Like, I was always the kinda person that had my fridge filled — and I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends.”

Faris adds, “But then [post-divorce] I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge, and I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call to say, ‘Hey, can I do this?’ It was incredibly liberating, and I reverted back to, like, when I was 17 years old.”