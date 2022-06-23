Everyone makes mistakes.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, fans got a glimpse at a more human side of the game show when they noticed a spelling error in the Final Jeopardy! clue.

“THIS AUTHOR FIRST THOUGHT OF A PARROT BEFORE CHOOSING ANOTHER BIRD ‘EQUALLLY CAPABLE OF SPEECH,’” the 19th Century Literature clue read.

The correct answer was Edgar Allan Poe, but viewers were more interesting in the extra “L” in the word “equally.”

Fans, of course, took to Twitter to put their favourite game show through the wringer over the typo.