Everyone makes mistakes.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, fans got a glimpse at a more human side of the game show when they noticed a spelling error in the Final Jeopardy! clue.

“THIS AUTHOR FIRST THOUGHT OF A PARROT BEFORE CHOOSING ANOTHER BIRD ‘EQUALLLY CAPABLE OF SPEECH,’” the 19th Century Literature clue read.

The correct answer was Edgar Allan Poe, but viewers were more interesting in the extra “L” in the word “equally.”

Fans, of course, took to Twitter to put their favourite game show through the wringer over the typo.

me noticing a spelling error in the final @Jeopardy clue just now pic.twitter.com/VGw4nd8EHz — yeehaw lefty 🌹🏳️‍⚧️ (@leftist_cowboy) June 23, 2022

Dear Jeopardy: SPELLING $200;

Equallly. Sorry, wrong answer. — William Har🇺🇦 (@William96506545) June 23, 2022

Someone tell the #Jeopardy clue writers not to lean on the L button next time pic.twitter.com/xLQ62iYHys — Vinny Simone (@VTSimone) June 22, 2022

I just came here to see people talk more smack about Megan and rejoice in her defeat. Mentioning the typo in Final Jeopardy! was the bonus I didn’t expect.

Jeopardy fans are super-critical. Pity. 😏#jeopardy pic.twitter.com/C1FS7nAFtM — Am_The_PoeTress (@aM_The_PoeTress) June 22, 2022

Why is #Jeopardy spelling "equally" with three Ls? — Kevin Brown (@over_short) June 22, 2022

I root for correct spelling pic.twitter.com/1yarRDqbfu — fmr espn ombudsman 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mastranj) June 23, 2022

feeling so smart tonight because i myself noticed the spelling error in final #Jeopardy — gillian stoltz (@gillian_stoltz) June 22, 2022