Chris Daughtry is opening up about going through real loss.

On the “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the singer talks about his rough last year, in which he lost both his mother to cancer and his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah, to suicide only days later.

“I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt,” he told Clarkson. “The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.'”

He added, “Those moments of… The guilt is the hardest because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it.”

Hannah died last November, and upon the tragic news, her mother, Deanna, shared a post on Instagram paying tribute to her daughter’s memory.

In a statement in January, Daughtry and his wife confirmed that Hannah had died by suicide.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers,” they shared. “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships.”