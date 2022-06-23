Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t think gray hair is that big a deal.

In an interview with Glamour, the “And Just Like That…” star reveals that she never meant to cause a stir by rocking gray highlights.

“I can’t spend time getting base colour every two weeks. Can’t do it. Nope. Too much,” she says of the reason behind the style.

Informed that she was wearing “herringbone highlights,” which are when people use natural gray hair as highlights instead of using dye, Parker says, “Oh wow! That’s… what are they?”

She says the look wasn’t intentional, and that it was just her busy schedule that resulted in her having her gray hair appear in a viral photo.

“It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair,” she she recalls. “I was like, Please, please applaud someone else’s courage on something.”

She adds, “I just don’t understand why I’m supposed to be spending that much time thinking about it.”

Talking about the conversation around aging in general, Parker explains, “It’s not that I’m purposefully dismissive or delusional. But I don’t really ponder it. There’s been far more peripheral chatter about my time spent on earth than I’ve spent thinking about it myself.”

She continues, “I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong way to have a relationship with aging, living, time spent on earth. But mine is that there are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now or trying to get back to 15 years ago,” she said, adding that she has much better ways to spend her limited free time. “All I think about is like, ‘Where am I going to eat?’ ‘What books am I gonna bring with me?’ ‘Can we get into that strange little restaurant?’ ‘Will the water be warm enough where I wanna swim?’ Also, Wordle,” she said.

Parker does admit, “It’s not that I don’t take a moment every night and wash my face and put on moisturizer. I do!”