The director of “Lilo & Stitch” doesn’t think his movie gets quite enough credit.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Disney film’s co-writer and director Chris Sanders expressed his frustrations with the praise “Frozen” got when it premiered in 2013.

“To be clear, I think ‘Frozen’s’ great,” Sanders said. “But it was a little bit frustrating for me because people were like, ‘Finally, a nonromantic relationship with these two girls,’ and I thought, ‘We did that! That has absolutely been done before.’”

“Lilo & Stitch”, which was released 20 years ago, told the story of a young girl becoming friends with the galaxy’s most wanted extraterrestrial.

Amid all that, the film depicts Lilo’s relationship with her older sister Nani, which becomes fractured after their parents’ death.

“When the film came out, that’s what a lot of critics talked about,” said producer Clark Spender. “Those moments that were based in reality in a way that people could see themselves in, and it didn’t feel like they were cartoon characters.”

The film was a success in 2002, earning over $270 million worldwide and praise from critics.

On Twitter, fans also talked up how groundbreaking “Lilo & Stitch” was.