The director of “Lilo & Stitch” doesn’t think his movie gets quite enough credit.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Disney film’s co-writer and director Chris Sanders expressed his frustrations with the praise “Frozen” got when it premiered in 2013.

“To be clear, I think ‘Frozen’s’ great,” Sanders said. “But it was a little bit frustrating for me because people were like, ‘Finally, a nonromantic relationship with these two girls,’ and I thought, ‘We did that! That has absolutely been done before.’”

“Lilo & Stitch”, which was released 20 years ago, told the story of a young girl becoming friends with the galaxy’s most wanted extraterrestrial.

Amid all that, the film depicts Lilo’s relationship with her older sister Nani, which becomes fractured after their parents’ death.

“When the film came out, that’s what a lot of critics talked about,” said producer Clark Spender. “Those moments that were based in reality in a way that people could see themselves in, and it didn’t feel like they were cartoon characters.”

The film was a success in 2002, earning over $270 million worldwide and praise from critics.

On Twitter, fans also talked up how groundbreaking “Lilo & Stitch” was.

Lilo & Stitch is a beautiful perfect film. A film very much about Sisterhood. Nani and Lilo were going THROUGH it. https://t.co/4OyoX8IA7M — Howard Handupme (@xicacha) June 22, 2022

Lilo & Stitch DEFINITELY deserved the flowers frozen was getting for the sisterhood storyline. Nani was young as hell. Parents freshly gone, a small child to care for, a whole HOUSE, and a job to keep up. they didn’t even have time to grieve so much was happening — mrs. niggas (@mylovedes2) June 23, 2022

LILO & STITCH broke so many Disney trends back in 2002. A story about sisterhood, family, people of color, culture, developmental disorders, etc. A film that broke the mold before progressives finally began to challenge it within the last decade. Forever underrated. https://t.co/huiW94vIEc — Preston C. Moore (@prestoncmoore) June 23, 2022