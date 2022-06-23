After five seasons, Maya Vander is officially leaving “Selling Sunset”.

Speaking to Page Six, the reality star confirmed that she won’t be back on the recently renewed show when it returns for seasons 6 and 7.

“I decided to not execute my contract,” the real estate agent said in response to rumours of her exit.

“I love the show, and it was great, but I’m excited to focus on the Miami real estate market,” she continued, “I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot. The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida.”

Vander, who owns The Maya Vander Group, has also had her real estate license transferred from The Oppenheim Group to Compass.

The news comes just days after Vander revealed on her Instagram Story that she had suffered a miscarriage, which itself came only six months after she suffered a stillbirth.

“I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks.. following my stillbirth,” she wrote. “But my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be there mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love they people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!”